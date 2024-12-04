Open Menu

IHC Seeks Detailed Report From Interior Ministry Regarding PTI Protest

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2024 | 06:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought detailed report from interior ministry in a contempt of court petition against PTI’s protest of November 24.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the case, remarked that he himself would ask the Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) that why the court’s directives were violated.

He expressed annoyance with district administration and said "you are supposed to maintain the peace but the city was closed completely."

He said that the court had stated that the residents of capital, business community and protesters have their rights as well.

The chief justice heard the case filed by President Jinnah Super Market Traders Association.

At the outset of hearing, State Counsel Malik Abdul Rehman said that some reports have arrived while a few are about to come.

The chief justice remarked that the administration had closed the capital as even the judges couldn’t reach offices.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the traders wanted to run their businesses, too, adding that it has been stated on media that protest was not being allowed on the directives of IHC.

The court said that if the PTI had done wrong, then the administration has done the same, adding that what was the fault of petitioners as their businesses were closed.

The chief justice asked what was the fault of common citizens in this clash and protest The court sought detailed report from interior ministry and adjourned the case till next week.

More Stories From Pakistan