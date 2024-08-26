IHC Seeks Detailed Report On Slow Internet
Faizan Hashmi Published August 26, 2024 | 09:18 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Ministry of Information Technology (IT) technical person in a case against slow internet speed and alleged installation of firewall
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday summoned Ministry of Information Technology (IT) technical person in a case against slow internet speed and alleged installation of firewall.
The court also sought the detailed report from respondents till next date September 3.
Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, hearing the cases, remarked that the work associated with the IT field was connected with the Internet.
He said that a similar case was also pending with Lahore High Court, adding that no one was taking responsibility here too.
Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA)’s lawyer contended that firstly the authority came to know that two cables are damaged.
"Now we have received messages that the third cable is also cut down," he said.
The court asked that who was responsible for this cutting of cables, the business community has been complaining about the internet speed for the last ten days. Deputy Attorney General adopted the stance that there was no impact of any installation on the Internet speed.
Imaan Mazari Advocate pleaded that Internet was working normally but only the function of WhatsApp was affected.
PTA lawyer said that the authority was upgrading the web operating system.
Recent Stories
UN chief slams deadly attacks in Balochistan, urges Pakistan to probe
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana
NA Standing Committee Reports presented
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspe ..
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opp ..
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maq ..
Linking of Lolai release with recovery of Constable Ahmad Nawaz baseless: DPO
Mobile companies can’t increase any tax rates unless notified by FBR: NA told
AJK PM inspects Neelam Valley development projects
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) observed amid tight security7 hours ago
-
NDMA alerts for expected heavy to very heavy rains likely to cause flooding in Punjab, KP8 hours ago
-
City observes scattered rain8 hours ago
-
CM Balochistan calls for unified approach against Terrorism8 hours ago
-
Funeral prayers of security forces' martyrs offered at FC Headquarters Quetta8 hours ago
-
Parliament right forum for amending laws or making legislation: Minister8 hours ago
-
Chehlum of Imam Hussain (RA) observed in Larkana8 hours ago
-
NA Standing Committee Reports presented8 hours ago
-
30,000 cops performed security duties on Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) Chehlum: Inspector General Police ..8 hours ago
-
NA unanimously adopts ICT Local Government (Amendment) Bill, 2024 amid SIC's opposition9 hours ago
-
Langove condemns terrorist incidents in Balochistan9 hours ago
-
Govt. taking measures to prevent use of narcotics in education institutions: Maqbool9 hours ago