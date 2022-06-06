UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Details About ECP's Notification About LG Elections

Faizan Hashmi Published June 06, 2022 | 06:20 PM

IHC seeks details about ECP's notification about LG elections

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details about publishing of a notification of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in gazette regarding local body elections in Federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case challenging the aforesaid notification filed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan People's Party (PPP).

Petitioner's lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi Advocate adopted the stance that the a notification had been issued on May 21, 2022 to increase the number of union councils in federal capital. The union councils had been increased from 50 to 101.

He further said that the number was increased with a ratio of giving representation to 20,000 people in each union council. However, the ECP had announced the election schedule without increasing the union councils. The ECP was bound to increase the union councils before the announcement of elections, it added.

It prayed the court to set aside the notification of ECP dated June 2, 2022 and stop local body elections until the increase in number of union councils. The court adjourned hearing of the case till tomorrow with above instructions.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Local Body Elections Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan May June Islamabad High Court From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited Court

Recent Stories

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan w ..

Meheq Khokhar asks Sania Mirza to coach Pakistan women's team

20 minutes ago
 WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

WI Squad reaches Multan for three-match ODI series

53 minutes ago
 German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-d ..

German FM to arrive in Islamabad tomorrow on two-day official visit

1 hour ago
 Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

Arab man sends marriage proposal to Amber Heard

2 hours ago
 Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lar ..

Shot on vivo X80 — ‘Imtehan’ under Hamza Lari’s Direction Officially Rel ..

3 hours ago
 Salman Khan's security tightened after threat lett ..

Salman Khan's security tightened after threat letter

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.