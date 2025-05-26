Open Menu

IHC Seeks Details From NHA Regarding Allocation Of Funds For Bhong Interchange

Umer Jamshaid Published May 26, 2025 | 10:10 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought details from National Highway Authority (NHA) regarding issuance of funds for Bhong Interchange project on Multan-Sukkur motorway

Justice Saman Rafat Imtiaz heard the case regarding the completion of the project as per the direction of the Supreme Court. During hearing, the NHA officials assured the court that the construction work would be completed timely as per the orders. At this, the court inquired that as to what funds the NHA is proposing in the budget for the project in the next financial year.

During the hearing yesterday, petitioner Raees Munir Ahmed appeared in the court along with his lawyer Waqar Rana and took the stand that the work on the project has not yet started. The contract award was made on December 6, 2023, it is now May 2025, what is the NHA doing to complete this project on time.

He prayed the court that the NHA be asked about the time frame of this project.

This project is also a flash point in the context of the security situation in Sindh and Punjab, he argued.

NHA officials told the court that the process of the land acquisition for the project is underway. The case related to the acquisition calculator is pending in court, they said.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that there is no stay order regarding land acquisition at this time.

The petitioner’s lawyer said that the NHA can contact the Punjab government for this process.

The NHA officials said that an application has been moved to the Land Acquisition Collector since November but there was no response yet.

The lawyer for the petitioner said that the court should pass an order that the NHA should implement the Supreme Court’s decision and that the NHA should be ordered to complete the work on the project expeditiously.

The court adjourned the further hearing of the case until the third week of June.

