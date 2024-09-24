IHC seeks details of cases against Bushra Bibi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday issued notices to the respondents for providing details of all cases filed against Bushra Bibi.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, who heard the case, removed the Register Office's objections on the plea.

Advocate Faisal Farid Choudhary represented Bushra Bibi in the court.

After issuing notices to the respondents seeking the cases details, the court adjourned the case till Friday.