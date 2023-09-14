IHC seeks details of cases against PTI chief

The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Islamabad Police to submit a detailed report of all cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief within a week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Thursday ordered the Islamabad Police to submit a detailed report of all cases against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief within a week.

Chief Justice Aamir Farooq and Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri issued the directive while hearing the PTI chief's petitions against the rejection of his bail in six cases by the Sessions Court and three cases by the Anti-Terrorism Court.

The petitioner's counsel Barrister Salman Safdar told the bench that the trial courts rejected the bails appeals without considering merit.

Post-arrest bail applications in those cases had also not been filled yet as his client could not appear before the court for being in jail, and it was also not certain whether he had been arrested in those cases or not, he added.

The Islamabad Police apprised the court that despite the rejection of the bail application of PTI chief in the May 9 incidents, the Judicial Complex Attack and Toshakhana cases, he had not been arrested yet in aforementioned cases.

The court noted that despite its directives, the relevant department had not yet submitted the details of all cases against the PTI chief.

Later, the court directed the Islamabad Police to submit a detailed report in that regard and adjourned the hearing till September 21.