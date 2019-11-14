UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Details Of Land Award For SCBA Housing Society

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 14th November 2019 | 09:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court on Thursday sought details of the land awarded for the Supreme Court Bar Housing Society (SCBA).

A two-member IHC bench headed by Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Gull Hassan Aurangzaib heard the case filed by the villagers seeking eviction from cases filed over resistance during takeover of land.

The counsel for the petitioner said that the cases were registered against the land owners at Bani Gala police station on October 5.

The Chief Justice asked the Assistant Commissioner why the FIR was lodged with reference to the Supreme Court order.

He asked the AC to show a Supreme Court Judicial Order in this regard or be prepared to face the consequences.

No one is above law and it is clear from the record that he is giving someone a favour, he added.

To which, the Assistant Commissioner requested an apology from the court.

The Chief Justice asked the AC instead of apologising, he should work according to law. He asked the AC that if a senior forces him to do wrong things, he should not accept that orders and dare to refuse.

He asked has there even been a land award or just gone to take possession of land?Justice Gull Hassan Aurangzaib said that citizens are being forced to vacate land through the FIR.

The court sought details on award of 8000 Kanal land and adjourned hearing till November 28.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

