IHC seeks details of Manzoor Pahsteen’s bail orders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2023) Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought the details of the bail orders of Manzoor Pashteen issued on December 26 in two separate cases.

Justice Mian Gul Hassan Aurangzaib heard Manzoor Pashteen's plea, in which the petitioner sought details of the cases registered against him.

Atta Ullah Kundi, counsel for Manzoor Pashteen, informed the court that Pashteen was apprehended in a separate case immediately following the issuance of bail orders in two other cases.

Subsequently, the court adjourned the hearing till Thursday.