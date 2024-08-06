IHC seeks details of provided facilities to PTI founder

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from administration of Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi regarding the provided facilities to PTI founder in prison

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought report from administration of Central Jail Adiala Rawalpindi regarding the provided facilities to PTI founder in prison.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case seeking provision of facilities to PTI founder in jail as per the rules.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice questioned that what facilities are being given to the PTI founder. He said that let the court first ask the Adiala Jail officials about the facilities being provided to PTI founder.

The court directed the jail authorities to tell the ground realities and submit the report by August 22.

On the occasion, PTI founder's lawyer Azhar Siddiq adopted the stance that his client was not given permission to talk to his sons through WhatsApp. The lawyer said that the PTI founder lacks refrigeration facilities, which affects the quality of his food.

At this, the chief justice remarked that let the jail authorities submit the report so that things could get cleared.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till August 22, while seeking report from jail administration.