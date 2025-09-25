IHC Seeks Details Of Vacant Posts At Patwar Circle
Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to fill the details of vacancies within seven days in a case against private individuals doing official work in the Patwar Circles of the Federal capital.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that if the vacancies are not filled, the Secretary Establishment Division will have to be summoned.
During the hearing, the petitioner, the Additional Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad appeared in court.
The Deputy Commissioner told the court that he had written a letter to the ministry for permission in July but has not yet received permission for recruitment. Justice Kayani expressed annoyance over not implementing the court order and said that it has been a year since these stories were being told.
They are doing illegal work by appointing secretaries in the Patwar Circles.
The court remarked that it is necessary to serve a contempt of court notice to every officer and make them work. It said that they do not implement the court decision, they are CSP officers and they do not understand one thing, adding that none of the Attorney General's Office, Advocate General's Office, State Council give a correct answer. Clear all the vacancies within seven days.
The Deputy Commissioner should personally take steps to fill the vacant seats with the Secretary Establishment. The Civil Judge and Revenue Officer do not have the authority to fix the issues.
Justice Kayani said that eleven people are running an illegal Patwar Khana. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 7.
Recent Stories
Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk
Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.
FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline
UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..
UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..
XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal
EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza
UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation
Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..
Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IHC seeks details of vacant posts at Patwar Circle6 minutes ago
-
Commissioner orders enhanced efforts against dengue fever in Sargodha division6 minutes ago
-
FESCO nabs 23,153 power pilferers, recovers Rs. 1.87 billion6 minutes ago
-
Public grievances to be addressed within available resources: commissioner6 minutes ago
-
SU hosts screening of award-winning short film6 minutes ago
-
IHC bans video recording within its premises6 minutes ago
-
Three Youtubers booked for promoting gambling platforms6 minutes ago
-
FIA Lahore holds training to boost legal, investigative transparency6 minutes ago
-
Five held with 88 kites6 minutes ago
-
JI offers relief goods to flood hit families6 minutes ago
-
18 outlaws behind bars; heroin, ice & weapons recovered16 minutes ago
-
Cop martyred in Bannu firing16 minutes ago