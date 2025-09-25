Open Menu

IHC Seeks Details Of Vacant Posts At Patwar Circle

Sumaira FH Published September 25, 2025 | 06:50 PM

IHC seeks details of vacant posts at Patwar Circle

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the Deputy Commissioner ICT to fill the details of vacancies within seven days in a case against private individuals doing official work in the Patwar Circles of the Federal capital.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani, hearing the case, remarked that if the vacancies are not filled, the Secretary Establishment Division will have to be summoned.

During the hearing, the petitioner, the Additional Attorney General, Assistant Attorney General and Deputy Commissioner Islamabad appeared in court.

The Deputy Commissioner told the court that he had written a letter to the ministry for permission in July but has not yet received permission for recruitment. Justice Kayani expressed annoyance over not implementing the court order and said that it has been a year since these stories were being told.

They are doing illegal work by appointing secretaries in the Patwar Circles.

The court remarked that it is necessary to serve a contempt of court notice to every officer and make them work. It said that they do not implement the court decision, they are CSP officers and they do not understand one thing, adding that none of the Attorney General's Office, Advocate General's Office, State Council give a correct answer. Clear all the vacancies within seven days.

The Deputy Commissioner should personally take steps to fill the vacant seats with the Secretary Establishment. The Civil Judge and Revenue Officer do not have the authority to fix the issues.

Justice Kayani said that eleven people are running an illegal Patwar Khana. The court adjourned the hearing of the case till October 7.

Recent Stories

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million overs ..

Nasdaq Dubai welcomes Arada’s $450 million oversubscribed Sukuk

26 minutes ago
 Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U ..

Angelina Jolie says she No longer recognizes the U.S.

42 minutes ago
 FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 de ..

FBR clarifies Tax form changes ahead of Sept 30 deadline

49 minutes ago
 UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in ha ..

UAE Media Council warns against misuse of AI in harmful content

1 hour ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, part ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives guests, participants of 2nd Social Care Fo ..

1 hour ago
 UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Tra ..

UAE inaugurates its pavilion at Global Digital Trade Expo in China

2 hours ago
BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role ..

BRICS Dialogue 2025: UAE showcases strategic role in expanding economic zones, e ..

3 hours ago
 XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

XRG completes Rio Grande LNG deal

3 hours ago
 EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

EU announces emergency aid for West Bank, Gaza

3 hours ago
 UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

UAE organises High-Level Youth Summit on Aviation

3 hours ago
 Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day o ..

Embassy of Portugal Participates in European Day of Languages and Cultural Progr ..

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Direc ..

Sharjah Ruler appoints Yousef Al Mansouri as Director of Khorfakkan SDHR

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan