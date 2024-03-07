The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details from Adiala Jail Superintendant pertaining to the visitors of Bushra Bibi in jail since January 31

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought details from Adiala Jail Superintendant pertaining to the visitors of Bushra Bibi in jail since January 31.

The court also instructed a senior officer of district administration to hold a visit of sub-jail Banigala.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case against declaring of Banigala residence as sub-jail. During the course of proceeding, the chief commissioner office submitted its report to the bench.

The court inquired who was the owner of the house and if it was declared sub-jail with his consent. Justice Aurangzeb remarked that such notification could only be issued with the permission of the house owner as per the law.

Petitioner’s lawyer Usman Gill said that this house was owned by PTI founder and notification was issued to declare it as sub-jail without his will.

The court inquired whether there were rules to detain any accused in house after declaring it sub-jail. The public prosecutor said that the chief commissioner office has submitted its report. The petitioner was a former first lady and she was not kept in jail due to security issues, he said. The Chief Commissioner office has issued the notification under section-45 of CRPC.

The petitioner’s lawyer argued that Bushra Bibi has been given only one room in Banigala and she was not allowed to come out from it. He prayed the court to form a commission which would visit the prisoner in Banigala to view the situation. No one was permitted to visit Bushra Bibi, he said.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case with above instructions.