ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in identical petitions against Islamabad Local Government Ordinance, 2021.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the cases filed by Capital Development Authority (CDA) Officers Association, CDA Mazdoor Union and ex-chairman union council Sardar Mehtab.

Petitioners' lawyer Adil Aziz Qazi adopted the stance before the court that delimitation process was underway in Federal capital. If the said ordinance is expired during it then the whole process would go wasted, he added.

The court asked that why the ordinance was introduced in presence of an act, adding that the Ordinance could be brought only in emergency situation.

The court said it would be able to take decision regarding a stay order against ordinance after listening ECP.

The court also instructed the Ministry of law and justice to tell that why local government act was terminated with ordinance.

Justice Kayani said the court would decide regarding the stay order against local government ordinance on February 7, after listening the respondents. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned.