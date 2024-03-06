The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case seeking uploading of Forma 45 and 47 on the latter's website

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a case seeking uploading of Forma 45 and 47 on the latter's website.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the petition filed by Majlis Wahdat- e-Muslimeen (MWM).

The petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazzari Advocate adopted the stance that it was essential for the ECP to upload the said forms and relevant documents on its website under the Election Act. The said documents pertaining to the February 8 elections had not yet been uploaded on the ECP's website.

The court served a notice to the ECP seeking its comments, and adjourned the case till next week.

The court also clubbed an identical petition of Shoaib Shaheen with the above case for hearing together.