UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks ECP's Comments On Petition Of Special Person

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 29th April 2021 | 04:59 PM

IHC seeks ECP's comments on petition of special person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging non inclusion of special persons in recruitment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from respondents in a petition challenging non inclusion of special persons in recruitment of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The chief justice questioned that if a special person could perform duties after being recruited as judge then why not he could work with ECP. This court would not permit any discrimination with special citizens of the country, he observed.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, asked the ECP lawyer that under what law the institution had ignored the special persons in recruitment. The court observed that the petitioner was not demanding quota in recruitment instead he wanted to appear in the process on merit.

The petitioner had objected that the ECP had not facilitated him on test day due to which he couldn't appear in it. The chief justice remarked that ECP was a constitutional institution and observed that it was an injustice with the special persons.

The ECP lawyer adopted the stance that the candidate didn't meet the requirements for the ECP officers at this the chief justice asked what did he mean by this. Justice Minallah remarked that if a person with disability could work as judge then why he could not perform in ECP.

The court sought comments from secretary ECP and adjourned the case till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court From Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

Hamza Shehbaz demands inquiry into Memon’s revel ..

3 minutes ago

Bulgaria Declares One Russian Diplomat Persona Non ..

3 minutes ago

Three Tajik Citizens Hospitalized After Border Con ..

3 minutes ago

Moscow Pledges to Respond to Sofia's Decision to E ..

3 minutes ago

Commissioner announces introducing Cambridge Syste ..

3 minutes ago

Woman in German custody over killings at disabled ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.