IHC Seeks Ex-DPO's Response In Contempt Case
Muhammad Irfan Published September 29, 2025 | 09:34 PM
The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a written response from former DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul in a contempt of court case filed by Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate for not allowing him to meet with PTI founder in Attock Jail in August 2023 despite the court's order
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a written response from former DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul in a contempt of court case filed by Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate for not allowing him to meet with PTI founder in Attock Jail in August 2023 despite the court's order.
PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat offered to withdraw the case if the former DPO Attock apologized.
When Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of the Islamabad High Court heard the contempt of court case, petitioner Sher Afzal
Marwat appeared before the court in person and said that on August 8, 2023, the High Court bench allowed him, Umair Niazi and Naeem Haider Panjotha to meet PTI founder.
Despite continuous waiting, the meeting was not held on reaching Attock Jail.
Later, the DPO Attock registered a fake case of vandalism, threats to the police and tearing of uniform. Sher Afzal Marawat said that no such incident happened. They have also been acquitted of the case.
The court asked what do you want now? the lawyer said that the High Court's order has not been implemented, contempt of court has been going on for two years. I want the then DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul to apologize to me or admit his mistake.
The court said that they should submit a written response to what they are offering, after which the hearing was adjourned for a month.
Recent Stories
WETEX kicks off tomorrow with participation of 3,100 exhibitors
UAE leaders congratulate Prime Minister of Samoa on taking constitutional oath
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly
DG highlights importance of livestock sector
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops
Gold crosses Rs 4 lakh mark per tola for the first time in country's history
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for t ..
German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi
NA condemns mistreatment of senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiativ ..
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education
Court dismisses plea against Falak Javed's physical remand
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Amendment bill for immovable property distribution presented in Punjab Assembly6 minutes ago
-
DG highlights importance of livestock sector6 minutes ago
-
Floods in Punjab affect 8-10 percent of corn, paddy and cotton crops6 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab, Dr Usman Anwar approves Rs 3.25m for treatment of injured ..6 minutes ago
-
German Consul General calls on Mayor Karachi6 minutes ago
-
NA condemns mistreatment of senior journalist Aijaz Ahmed2 minutes ago
-
ISSI hosts Int'l seminar on President Xi Jinping’s Global Governance Initiative29 minutes ago
-
NCHD, SSUET forge partnership to enhance Human Development through education29 minutes ago
-
Court dismisses plea against Falak Javed's physical remand2 minutes ago
-
Flawed policies leaving India behind amid emerging realities in the region & beyond: IRS Report2 minutes ago
-
IHC seeks ex-DPO's response in contempt case2 minutes ago
-
Flood level continues to drop at Kotri barrage2 minutes ago