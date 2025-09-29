The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a written response from former DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul in a contempt of court case filed by Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate for not allowing him to meet with PTI founder in Attock Jail in August 2023 despite the court's order

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a written response from former DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul in a contempt of court case filed by Sher Afzal Marwat Advocate for not allowing him to meet with PTI founder in Attock Jail in August 2023 despite the court's order.

PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat offered to withdraw the case if the former DPO Attock apologized.

When Justice Inaam Ameen Minhas of the Islamabad High Court heard the contempt of court case, petitioner Sher Afzal

Marwat appeared before the court in person and said that on August 8, 2023, the High Court bench allowed him, Umair Niazi and Naeem Haider Panjotha to meet PTI founder.

Despite continuous waiting, the meeting was not held on reaching Attock Jail.

Later, the DPO Attock registered a fake case of vandalism, threats to the police and tearing of uniform. Sher Afzal Marawat said that no such incident happened. They have also been acquitted of the case.

The court asked what do you want now? the lawyer said that the High Court's order has not been implemented, contempt of court has been going on for two years. I want the then DPO Attock Ghiyas Gul to apologize to me or admit his mistake.

The court said that they should submit a written response to what they are offering, after which the hearing was adjourned for a month.