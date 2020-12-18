ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday served notices to federation and Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) in a petition against social media rules.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the case, remarked that the freedom of expression was necessary.

The chief justice remarked that this court had written in its order that there shouldn't be even an impression of restriction on freedom of press. The court instructed the PTA to send the social media rules to all stakeholders for dialogue.

The bench observed that the rules had been expanded as much as if a government employee was criticized then there was a chance of misuse of powers.

Article 19 and 19A of the constitution couldn't be violated, Justice Minallah remarked.

Deputy Attorney General Tayyab Shah pleaded that attorney general of Pakistan would appear himself and give arguments in this case. He prayed the court to grant some time in this regard.

The court accepted the request of DAG and said that he had to tell that who were the concerned stakeholders, whether they were consulted or not. The chief justice said that misuse of powers shouldn't be done under these rules. The court adjourned hearing till January 25.