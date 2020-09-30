The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Foreign Office, Secretary Cabinet and others in a petition seeking to raise the matter of 11 Pakistani Hindu citizen's brutal killings in Indian state Rajasthan, before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Foreign Office, Secretary Cabinet and others in a petition seeking to raise the matter of 11 Pakistani Hindu citizen's brutal killings in Indian state Rajasthan, before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) seeking raising the matter before ICJ and taking measures against the role of Indian High Commission in Pakistan in plotting the inhuman incident.

At the outset of hearing, President IHCBA Chaudhry Haseeb Advocate adopted the stance that the bar had moved the petition in public interest and national cause. Pakistani Hindu family visited Rajhasthan where Indian spy agency plotted their murders through extremist organization RSS. The family members of Hindu community were killed after they refused to spy for India in Pakistan, he said.

The chief justice remarked that it was our constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of Pakistan citizens particularly minority sects. He further remarked that it was a good to raise voice for minority.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the courtroom Chaudhry Haseeb Advocate said that the protection of human rights was part of our constitution. The India was habitual to use the Pakistani Hindus who visited India for its nefarious resolves.

He said that Narendra Modi should stop such barbarism and expose its agencies which were involve in brutal murders of Hindu family members.

Head of Hindu Community in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s lawmaker Dr. Rameesh Kumar said that legal fraternity was becoming a voice to raise the matter of his community. He said that violations of United Nations (UN)'s law were being witnessed in India and he was trying to call a joint meeting with all diplomats to highlight it. He was also going to visit Geneva to approach the human rights forum there against brutal killing of Hindu citizens by RSS.

He was thankful to the IHCBA who took up the matter as its responsibility. He requested the government to take up the issue of killing of innocent members of Hindu family at international forums.

He was of the view that it was Pakistan Supreme Court who used to give judgments in favor to protect the rights of minority sects while on the other hand the India Supreme Court gave a judgment to remove mosque in India and replace it with a 'mandir'. We had to raise the voice against the Indian policies, he said.

The Pakistan High Commission, he said, was not being given access to the incident place by India government which was a violation of UN laws.