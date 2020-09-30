UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Federation's Comments In Case Regarding Hindu Citizens' Murders In India

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 30th September 2020 | 05:33 PM

IHC seeks federation's comments in case regarding Hindu citizens' murders in India

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Foreign Office, Secretary Cabinet and others in a petition seeking to raise the matter of 11 Pakistani Hindu citizen's brutal killings in Indian state Rajasthan, before the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to Foreign Office, Secretary Cabinet and others in a petition seeking to raise the matter of 11 Pakistani Hindu citizen's brutal killings in Indian state Rajasthan, before the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition moved by Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) seeking raising the matter before ICJ and taking measures against the role of Indian High Commission in Pakistan in plotting the inhuman incident.

At the outset of hearing, President IHCBA Chaudhry Haseeb Advocate adopted the stance that the bar had moved the petition in public interest and national cause. Pakistani Hindu family visited Rajhasthan where Indian spy agency plotted their murders through extremist organization RSS. The family members of Hindu community were killed after they refused to spy for India in Pakistan, he said.

The chief justice remarked that it was our constitutional responsibility to protect the rights of Pakistan citizens particularly minority sects. He further remarked that it was a good to raise voice for minority.

Meanwhile, talking to media outside the courtroom Chaudhry Haseeb Advocate said that the protection of human rights was part of our constitution. The India was habitual to use the Pakistani Hindus who visited India for its nefarious resolves.

He said that Narendra Modi should stop such barbarism and expose its agencies which were involve in brutal murders of Hindu family members.

Head of Hindu Community in Pakistan and Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI)'s lawmaker Dr. Rameesh Kumar said that legal fraternity was becoming a voice to raise the matter of his community. He said that violations of United Nations (UN)'s law were being witnessed in India and he was trying to call a joint meeting with all diplomats to highlight it. He was also going to visit Geneva to approach the human rights forum there against brutal killing of Hindu citizens by RSS.

He was thankful to the IHCBA who took up the matter as its responsibility. He requested the government to take up the issue of killing of innocent members of Hindu family at international forums.

He was of the view that it was Pakistan Supreme Court who used to give judgments in favor to protect the rights of minority sects while on the other hand the India Supreme Court gave a judgment to remove mosque in India and replace it with a 'mandir'. We had to raise the voice against the Indian policies, he said.

The Pakistan High Commission, he said, was not being given access to the incident place by India government which was a violation of UN laws.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan India Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Foreign Office United Nations Minority Narendra Modi Visit Geneva Islamabad High Court Mosque Family Media All Government Cabinet Court

Recent Stories

Former PML-N MPA sentenced to 10-year jail in asse ..

1 minute ago

 

18 minutes ago

ADNOC Trading starts derivatives trading

36 minutes ago

ENOC Group achieves 97 million kWh power savings

36 minutes ago

RTA Chairman explores cooperation with German Amba ..

36 minutes ago

‘Can’t live as a slave in Pakistan,’ says Na ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.