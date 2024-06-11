IHC seeks FIA, Immigration response on PTI leader’s travel ban

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jun, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday taking notice of a complaint regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) leader Umair Niazi's travel restrictions, issued notices to the concerned departments.

Hearing the case, Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani sought a reply from the Director General of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Director General of Immigration and Passports by the next hearing on June 26.

Niazi’s lawyer, Ali Bukhari, argued before the court that his client wants to travel abroad but is unable to do so due to his name being listed on the exit control list (ECL).

The court remarked that notices were being issued, seeking replies from the concerned departments on this matter.

The court adjourned the hearing until June 26.