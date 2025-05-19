IHC seeks FIA, Police report on disappearance of citizen

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought progress report from FIA and police regarding fixing responsibility on the accused for disappearing citizen Faizan Khan after he is recovered.

Justice Babar Sattar, hearing the case, expressed dissatisfaction with the progress so far into the matter. He remarked that in the case before me, a person went missing, then is recovered and his name is put on the no-fly list.

Assistant Attorney General said that this is a case similar to the Matiullah Jan case. The court remarked that the Matiullah Jan case is four years old but it couldn’t be found who lifted him.

Justice Sattar said that the Islamabad Police should tell what the police have done so far in the investigation and the FIA should also submit its detailed report.

Petitioner’s lawyer Iman Mazari Advocate said that there are two applications, one was related to recovery of citizen and the other was related to putting his name on the ECL.

The AAG said that as per the direction of the court the reports of the institutions have also come. The court expressed dissatisfaction and remarked that do these reports determine the reasons for what happened.

Iman Mazari said that according to the CTD Punjab report, Usman was not wanted in any case. According to the IB report, the person was not identified from the CCTV footage, she said.

She argued that Faizan recorded his statement in front of the police for three hours. His name was put on the no-fly list in December 2024, the lawyer said.

The AAG said that the petition had prayed that the person should be recovered and the person has come home. The relief sought from the court has been granted, the FIR has been registered and the matter is being investigated, he said.

The state counsel said that no report has come from the FIA yet. A new agency of the FIA has been formed which looks into this information, the FIA officials said.

The officials prayed the court to grant time for submission of the report.

The court remarked that If the police are doing their job the victims don’t need to come here. The police should look at their role before making allegations, it said.

The court has sought a progress report from the FIA and the police on the upcoming hearing, and adjourned the case.