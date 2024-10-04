Open Menu

IHC Seeks FIA's Comments On Bushra Bibi's Bail Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 04, 2024 | 08:31 PM

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the respondents, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the post-arrest bail petition of Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from the respondents, including the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the post-arrest bail petition of Bushra Bibi in the Toshakhana-II case.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the case filed by the wife of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder.

During the course of proceedings, the petitioner’s lawyer Yousaf Chaudhry Advocate pleaded that his client had been in jail since July 13, 2024 in the aforesaid case and the trial court had dismissed her bail petition.

He urged the IHC to set aside the decision of trial court and grant bail to his client.

The court served notices to the respondents and sought comments till next week.

It may be mentioned here that the FIA has lodged a case against the PTI founder and his wife for misuse of power to receive a Bulgarian jewelry set illegally from the Toshakhana.

