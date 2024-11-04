Open Menu

IHC Seeks FIA's Comments On PTI Founder's Bail

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:45 PM

IHC seeks FIA's comments on PTI founder's bail

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the bail petition of founder PTI in the Toshakhana II case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday served notices to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on the bail petition of founder PTI in the Toshakhana II case.

The IHC’s Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb heard the post-arrest bail plea of PTI founder in the Tosha Khana II case.

The court issued a notice to the FIA and sought response against the plea. The next hearing date of the case will be fixed by the Registrar's Office.

Earlier, the Special Judge Central had rejected the bail of the PTI founder, which had been challenged before the IHC. In the same case, the court had earlier granted bail to Bushra Bibi, the wife of PTI founder.

