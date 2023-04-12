IHC seeks FIRs details against PTI leader

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought details from Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and capital police regarding FIRs registered by various police stations against PTI leader Shandana Gulzar.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani of IHC heard the case, filed by PTI's leader seeking provision of specific details.

Petitioner's lawyer Sher Afzal Murawat adopted the stance that several FIRs had been registered against his client and she should be provided specific details about in this regard.

The court served notices to the respondents, and sought FIRs and details of pending enquires till April 19.