UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks FIRs Record Against Hassan Niazi

Muhammad Irfan Published April 19, 2023 | 06:00 PM

IHC seeks FIRs record against Hassan Niazi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday served notices to the Capital's Police and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in a case seeking the details of first information reports (FIRs) against Hassan Khan Niazi.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir, hearing the case, instructed the FIA and police to submit the cases record to the bench by tomorrow.

Hassan Khan Niazi has filed the petition through his lawyer Naeem Panjutha, seeking details of the FIRs registered against him so that he could approach the relevant forums for relief.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court

Recent Stories

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opp ..

UAE, South Africa explore trade and investment opportunities

6 minutes ago
 ‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reac ..

‘Now total fascism prevails,’: Imran Khan reacts to cases, abduction of his ..

8 minutes ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launche ..

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment launches marine plastic waste monitor ..

21 minutes ago
 Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions We ..

Dubai logs over AED1.9bn in realty transactions Wednesday

21 minutes ago
 SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections ..

SC rejects Defence Ministry’ plea for elections in country at same time

35 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational offi ..

Abu Dhabi to become home to first operational office of Asian Infrastructure Inv ..

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.