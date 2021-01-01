IHC seeks foreign office stance on falcons' export

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday directed Foreign Office to submit its comments in a case against the export of rare falcon species to Arab countries.

The court directed the foreign office to satisfy the bench that whether it had granted permission for falcons' export under the law and after taking approval from the cabinet.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition filed by a citizen Dr. Anees ur Rehman.

During the course of proceeding, the chief justice remarked that there was import and export policy in the country and no one was above the law. It required permission of ministry of Commerce, he said. .

The lawyer of foreign office requested the court to grant some time so that he could apprise the bench about his stance after taking instructions from his client.

Earlier, on the query of the court, the deputy chief protocol adopted the stance that some species had been exported and some remaining. He said that they had to get directions from secretary foreign office and prayed the court to grant time in this regard.

Meanwhile, a ten-year old petitioner Ahmad Hassan appeared before the court and said that the hunting of falcon and other animals should be banned. The court allowed the boy to file a case seeking to ban falcon's export and granted foreign office time till January 13, to submit its reply.