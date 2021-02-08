ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from deputy commissioner ICT in a petition against the three month custody of Ghauri Town's owner Chaudhry Abdul Rehman under section 3 of MPO.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Chaudhry Abdul Rehman through his lawyer.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was a businessman who used to pay taxes regularly and not convicted in any case.

He stated that the petitioner was also the father of one of bar's member.

The lawyer contended that the notification issued by the deputy commissioner ICT regarding the three month custody of his client under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) was unlawful.

His client couldn't be kept in three month custody after mere registration of a first information report (FIR).

He prayed the court to turn down the notification and ordered to release his client. The court sought comments from deputy commissioner till Thursday and adjourned hearing of the case.