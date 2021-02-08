UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks ICT Administration's Comments Over Arrest Of Ghauri Town's Owner

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks ICT administration's comments over arrest of Ghauri Town's owner

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought comments from deputy commissioner ICT in a petition against the three month custody of Ghauri Town's owner Chaudhry Abdul Rehman under section 3 of MPO.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Chaudhry Abdul Rehman through his lawyer.

The petitioner's counsel pleaded that his client was a businessman who used to pay taxes regularly and not convicted in any case.

He stated that the petitioner was also the father of one of bar's member.

The lawyer contended that the notification issued by the deputy commissioner ICT regarding the three month custody of his client under Section 3 of the Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance (MPO) was unlawful.

His client couldn't be kept in three month custody after mere registration of a first information report (FIR).

He prayed the court to turn down the notification and ordered to release his client. The court sought comments from deputy commissioner till Thursday and adjourned hearing of the case.

Related Topics

Hearing FIR Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Lahore teenager abducted, raped and murdered

13 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Rashid swears in four DIFC Courts jud ..

15 minutes ago

Saudi Royal Court announces death of mother of Pri ..

45 minutes ago

Lawyers stage violent protest over demolition of c ..

46 minutes ago

Opening Brief Of Multinational Naval Exercise Aman ..

47 minutes ago

Markram, Babar and Hasan review Pakistan’s 95-ru ..

56 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.