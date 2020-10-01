UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks IHCBA, IBA Assistance In Judges Appointments Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 46 seconds ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:16 PM

IHC seeks IHCBA, IBA assistance in judges appointments case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) to assist court in a case pertaining to vacant posts of special courts' judges in federal capital

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) to assist court in a case pertaining to vacant posts of special courts' judges in Federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case and served notices to the bars to seek their assistance in it.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar informed the court that the government had initiated the appointment process on the vacant posts of judges to this the chief justice remarked that the process should be completed before the any post get vacant.

The judiciary was dependent on state, he said.

The chief justice remarked that who would be responsible if the posts remained vacant, adding that the court had to fix responsibility on anyone.

IHC's chief justice served notices to IHCBA and IBA to present its representatives to before court on next hearing and assist the bench .

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 16.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad October Islamabad High Court Post Government Institute Of Business Administration Court

Recent Stories

Relations between UAE, China based on respect, mut ..

2 minutes ago

Air Arabia announces direct flight to Tashkent fro ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah CP inaugurates SCC’s second ordinary ses ..

2 minutes ago

Banning electronic media can’t silence anyone, s ..

10 minutes ago

OPPO Set to Debut the sleekest smartphone, OPPO F1 ..

14 minutes ago

Encroachments around Iqbal Stadium, DPS road remov ..

38 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.