IHC seeks IHCBA, IBA assistance in judges appointments case

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday ordered Islamabad High Court Bar Association (IHCBA) and Islamabad Bar Association (IBA) to assist court in a case pertaining to vacant posts of special courts' judges in Federal capital.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on the case and served notices to the bars to seek their assistance in it.

Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Khokhar informed the court that the government had initiated the appointment process on the vacant posts of judges to this the chief justice remarked that the process should be completed before the any post get vacant.

The judiciary was dependent on state, he said.

The chief justice remarked that who would be responsible if the posts remained vacant, adding that the court had to fix responsibility on anyone.

IHC's chief justice served notices to IHCBA and IBA to present its representatives to before court on next hearing and assist the bench .

After this, the court adjourned hearing of the case till October 16.