IHC Seeks Inquiry Report Over Police Raid At Senior Lawyer's House

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday instructed the Islamabad Police to submit its inquiry report till March 7, regarding a raid at the house of senior advocate Pervaiz Zahoor.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by Pervaiz Zahoor through his lawyer Barrister Shoaib Shaheen.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that around 50 police personnel raided the house late night at 3:00am and arrested two kids of his client. The police had conducted the raid without any warrants, he added.

The court immediately summoned SSP Operations and SHO of Kohsar Police Station. SSP Operations Faisal Kamran adopted the stance that the police conducted the raid after it received information about the sale of liquor in the said house.

The chief justice remarked that how the police could breach privacy of a house. This was a democratic country which was running under a constitution, he said.

The lawyer said that the raid was a result of political rivalry of his client. The police said that the FIR was registered besides the recovery of the liquor and accused.

The chief justice remarked if the liquor was being sold then there must be some customers. The court instructed the SSP to conduct inquiry into the matter and submit a report.

