ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought status of master plan of federal capital from cabinet in a case of local housing societies against FIA's call up notice.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case against call up notice of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to housing societies.

At the outset of hearing, chief justice remarked that there was also a case against permission to Intelligence Bureau (IB) for land acquiring for school. How the land acquisition collector had issued notice in this regard without completing the legal formalities, the court said.

The court observed that only the Capital Development Authority (CDA) was authorized for land acquisition and it could acquire the land only under the master plan of federal capital.

The government had set up Federal Government Employee Housing Authority but its functioning was different.

Deputy attorney general said he would inform the court after getting information from government regarding the status of the master plan.

After this, the hearing of the case was adjourned for one month. It may be mentioned here that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) had served notices to housing society regarding illegal commercialization, illegal extension and others.