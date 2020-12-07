UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Legal Assistance From Law Ministry In F-8 Kachehri Case

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 07th December 2020 | 05:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Dec 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2020 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought legal assistance from Ministry of Law and Justice in a case seeking to transfer F-8 Kachehri attack case to another court.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a case filed by accused in F-8 Kachehri case regarding the above matter.

During the course of proceeding, the court asked why the case could not be referred to another court in exceptional circumstances. Both the judges of the anti-terrorism court in Islamabad had been part of the inquiry into the case.

The bench said that fair trial was the right of accused and directed the law ministry to assist the court in this matter. The court adjourned hearing of the case for a week with the above instructions.

