IHC seeks medical report of an inmate in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought medical report of a prisoner of Central Jail Adiala on allegations of torture in jail.

The court expressed annoyance over submission of medical report of the prisoner to the trial court instead of IHC and sought clarification from the concerned magistrate in this regard.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by prisoner Shah Fahad against alleged torture on him in jail.

The public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi, while responding to the court displeasure over non submission of the medical report, said that it had been filed to the trial court in sealed form.

He further said that the trial court had testified three witnesses and further proceeding was pending yet.

The court questioned that how it was submitted in trial court as the medical report was supposed to be produced before the Islamabad High Court as per directions. The bench noted that previously it was told that the petitioner's trial would be concluded within one-week.

The court sought medical report of the petitioner within seven days and adjourned further hearing into the matter.