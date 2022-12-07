UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Medical Report Of An Inmate In Adiala Jail

Muhammad Irfan Published December 07, 2022 | 06:10 PM

IHC seeks medical report of an inmate in Adiala jail

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought medical report of a prisoner of Central Jail Adiala on allegations of torture in jail.

The court expressed annoyance over submission of medical report of the prisoner to the trial court instead of IHC and sought clarification from the concerned magistrate in this regard.

Justice Tariq Mehmood Jahangiri heard the case filed by prisoner Shah Fahad against alleged torture on him in jail.

The public prosecutor Raja Rizwan Abbasi, while responding to the court displeasure over non submission of the medical report, said that it had been filed to the trial court in sealed form.

He further said that the trial court had testified three witnesses and further proceeding was pending yet.

The court questioned that how it was submitted in trial court as the medical report was supposed to be produced before the Islamabad High Court as per directions. The bench noted that previously it was told that the petitioner's trial would be concluded within one-week.

The court sought medical report of the petitioner within seven days and adjourned further hearing into the matter.

Related Topics

Hearing Prisoner Jail Islamabad High Court From Court

Recent Stories

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police ..

Punjab police to buy 1,022 new vehicles for police to improve its performance

35 minutes ago
 Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this ..

Suleman Shehbaz all set to return to Pakistan this week

53 minutes ago
 Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab C ..

Zardari assures Shujaat Hamza will not be Punjab CM in new possible setup

1 hour ago
 Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui p ..

Former Pakistan Ambassador to US Ali J. Siddiqui presents a forecast of Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ..

UVAS Student Mr Muhammad Umar Javed conferred for ‘Prime Minister Flood Heroes ..

3 hours ago
 Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for a ..

Smog issue: Schools, offices to remain close for additional two days a week

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.