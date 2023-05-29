IHC seeks medical report of Sheharyar Afridi

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought medical report of PTI's leader Sheharyar Khan Afridi from Adiala Jail Rawalpindi.

Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir heard the case against the arrest of Sheharyar Khan Afridi.

The state counsel informed the court that accused had also been involved in investigation of a case registered by I-9 police station.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client was injured when at the time of his arrest and right arm went frozen.

He said that his client was kept in a very small cell in jail.

He prayed the court to issue directives for provision of A-class in jail to his client.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case till June 2, with above instructions.