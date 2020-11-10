UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Ministry's Comments Over Termination Of Radio Pakistan's Employees

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 45 seconds ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 05:10 PM

IHC seeks ministry's comments over termination of Radio Pakistan's employees

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from Ministry of Information and Radio Pakistan on a petition challenging the termination of 27 employees.

Justice Lubna Saleem Pervaiz conducted hearing on a petition moved by the sacked employees challenging their termination by Radio Pakistan.

During the course of proceeding, the counsel for the petitioner pleaded that these employees had been serving with the department for more than 15 years but the management had terminated their services without any notice or telling reasons.

He said that the department had regularized some employees of same category during 2007 to 2012.

The court sought the comments from respondents and adjourned the case till November 18.

