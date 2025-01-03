IHC Seeks Ministry's Comments Regarding Selection Of Hajj Assistance
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 03, 2025 | 10:31 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought comments from Ministry of Religious Affairs till January 20, in a case pertaining to the selections of Hajj assistants.
The court also served notices to the ministry on plea seeking a stay order against the process.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb in his one-page order said that the petitioners were government employees who have challenged the advertisement issued by the ministry in which applications have been sought for the selection of Hajj assistants in 2025.
The petition said that the selection should be done through NTS.
