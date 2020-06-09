UrduPoint.com
IHC Seeks Ministry's Reply On Missing Citizen's Plea

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 10:30 PM

IHC seeks ministry's reply on missing citizen's plea

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Tuesday sought progress report from the Ministry of Interior and Narcotics Control regarding measures taken for the recovery of a missing citizen Imran Khan.

IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the petition moved by a woman Begum Nasreen seeking recovery of her son.

During the course of proceedings, Additional Attorney General Tariq Khokhar, Joint Secretary Interior Ministry and the petitioner's lawyer Inaamur Raheem Advocate appeared before the court.

The court directed the interior ministry to submit the progress report to the court on next hearing June 23, regarding the recovery of Imran Khan.

