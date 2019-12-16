IHC seeks more arguments from AAG in chairman PRCS appointment case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Monday granted time to additional attorney general for arguments preparation till December 26, in a petition challenging the appointment of Ibra ul Haq as chairman Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) known as Hila-e-Ahmer.

Chief Justice IHC Athar Minallah heard the petition challenging the appointment. Petitioner Doctor Saeed Elahi and Ibrar ul Haq appeared before the bench.

During the outset of hearing, the chief justice remarked that appointment was an administration matter, the court would view legal aspects regarding the matter.

The petitioner's lawyer pleaded that chairman PRCS's tenure was three years in accordance of rules.

He said that his client's tenure was going to expire on March,9 2020.

The chief justice noted that the chairman could handed over the charge after he resigned from his post.

If the chairman commit any misconduct then a show cause notice used to be issued to him and in inquiry could be initiated against him in accordance of the rules.

Justice Minallah asked the Additional Attorney General (AAG) Tariq Mehmood Khosa that whether there was any other procedure to remove chairman PRCS from his post to this, Khosa said that the rules were silent in this regard.

The Chief justice remarked that the office of the President was authorised to take decision only in accordance of laws. The chief justice said it was an important matter and asked the AAG to take more time for arguments.

The court adjourned hearing of the case till December 26.