IHC Seeks MQM's Documents In Altaf Hussain CNIC Case

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 12, 2023 | 05:30 PM

IHC seeks MQM's documents in Altaf Hussain CNIC case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought documents regarding the Convener of Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) Pakistan in case seeking issuance of CNIC to founder leader Altaf Hussain.

Justice Mohsin Akhter Kayani heard the case filed by MQM regarding the matter.

The court noted that the petition was filed by a person named Tariq Javed from London. The court said that the registered MQM in Pakistan had not filed this case.

The petitioner's lawyer said that Tariq Javed was the convener of MQM which was registered in Pakistan. The court asked the lawyer to prove this with the relevant documents.

Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till March 15.

