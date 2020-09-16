The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a post arrest bail petition of ex-official of foreign office Tufail Qazi in a corruption case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday sought comments from National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in a post arrest bail petition of ex-official of foreign office Tufail Qazi in a corruption case.

A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhter Kiyani and Justice Fayyaz Ahmed Jandran conducted hearing in the bail petition moved by accused Tufail Qazi in NAB case.

The petitioner's lawyer said that his client was arrested by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on September 10, on charges of alleged corruption during his appointment in High Commission of Pakistan to Bulgaria.

He said that the NAB was yet to complete its investigation into the matter in which Tufail Qazi had been arrested.

He further contended that his client had been in custody of NAB but the department couldn't recover anything from his possession.

The court served notices to respondents and sought comments till September 23. It may be mentioned here that the official was accused of using High Commission's funds for personal use.