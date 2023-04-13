(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought a reply from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding call up notices to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi regarding the Toshakhana gifts.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq heard the cases filed by Imran Khan and his wife.

At the outset of the hearing, NAB Prosecutor Sardar Muzafar Abbasi prayed to the court to grant time for submission of comments. He said the petitioners were neither joining the inquiry process nor answering the notices.

The chief justice remarked that one should be informed that whether he was summoned as a witness or an accused.

The court instructed the NAB to submit the comments against the petitions within seven days and adjourned the hearing till April 27.