UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Opinions Of Chairman Senate,Speaker NA On Lawmakers Eligibility Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Mon 01st March 2021 | 06:50 PM

IHC seeks opinions of Chairman Senate,Speaker NA on lawmakers eligibility cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought arguments on maintainability of a petition challenging the eligibility of former president Asif Ali Zardari and Federal Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

The court also summoned attorney general of Pakistan on next hearing for assistance and also sought opinion of Speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate regarding such matters.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, hearing the cases, directed petitioner PTI's leader Khurram Sher Zaman's lawyer to give references of top courts' judgement and satisfy the court regarding maintainability of the case. Why the court should interfere in such matter, the bench asked.

The petitioner's lawyer on the occasion submitted documents in support of his case against Zardari. The court remarked that it had previously disqualified a former foreign minister and his constituency remained vacant for representation for long time.

The chief justice remarked that there were several Parliamentary committees including Public Accounts Committee (PAC) which could view such matters.

The petitioner's lawyer said that the court had served notices to the respondents in this case and sought comments.

He said that only a voter of relevant constituency could challenge the eligibility of a public representative under the ECP Act.

The lawyer said that election tribunal could disqualify any representative in pre election on violation of law who could file appeal before the appellant tribunal in given time.

However, in post elections, any candidate could move to Supreme Court if declared disqualified, he said.

The chief justice remarked that this court had raised the question that why it should interfere in such matters when the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) itself could see this.

The chief justice said that elected members were stakeholders of parliamentary system. Such matters could damage public's trust on judiciary, he observed.

The lawyer said that the court had served notices to respondents on April 4, 2019 but no comments were received yet. The court asked the lawyer to first satisfy the bench regarding the case maintainability.

The chief justice said that it was the responsibility of the Parliament to stop involvements of courts in such matters.

The lawyer said that the top court had decided Khawaja Asif case on merit but it did not declared the case as beyond court's jurisdiction.

The court said that it would sought opinion from speaker National Assembly and Chairman Senate and adjourned the cases till April 6.

It may be mentioned here that Raja Khuram Zaman had moved case against Asif Ali Zardari while tv anchor Sami Ibrahim had challenged the eligibility of Chaudhry Fawad Hussain.

Related Topics

Election Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Asif Ali Zardari National Assembly Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Khawaja Asif April May 2019 Islamabad High Court Post TV From Top Merit Packaging Limited Court

Recent Stories

A mesmerizing dance performance by the dance exper ..

23 minutes ago

PSL 6 Match 12 Islamabad United Vs. Quetta Gladiat ..

35 minutes ago

Dubai Tourism intensifies efforts to promote city ..

41 minutes ago

UAE’s leadership prioritises reading: Zaki Nusse ..

56 minutes ago

Chief Of Air Staff Farewell Calls On Chief Of The ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Government volunteers bring relief to famili ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.