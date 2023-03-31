(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2023 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought the order regarding acceptance of resignation of PTI's lawmaker Abdul Shakoor Shad and adjourned the case till April 28.

Expressing annoyance with the petitioner's lawyer, Chief Justice Aamer Farooq remarked that how the petitioner couldn't take stand for the country when he was not even able to bear party pressure.

The chief justice asked the petitioner to accept his mistake of signing resignation on party's pressure. How the petitioner would meet the qualification of article-62 of the constitution, he said.

The chief justice said that whether it was a joke that the petitioner had signed the resignation on pressure.

Earlier, on the query of the bench the lawyer had stated that his client had signed the resignation on the his party pressure. The further hearing of the case was then adjourned.