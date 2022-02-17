UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks PEMRA's Comments On Plea About Journalists' Rights

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2022 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday sought comments from Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) in a case pertaining to the rights of journalists.

The court also asked attorney general of Pakistan to appear before court on next hearing after taking instructions from federation.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah heard the case filed by International Federation of Journalists and Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists. The representatives of journalists' bodies appeared before the court during hearing.

Anchor Hamid Mir pleaded that PEMRA could view all the matter including journalists' salaries under the law. The chief justice said that first the court summon comments of PEMRA in the subject.

Deputy attorney general said that summary had already been sent for the appointment of chairman ITNE and Press Council of Pakistan. Hamid Mir said that he was also submitting his brief about media ownership to assist the bench. According to UNESCO, there should be no monopoly in media ownership, adding that there were laws in Germany and France to fix the viewership and readership for media institutions.

Journalist Afzal Butt said that there were no laws in Pakistan to protect the jobs of journalists. The journalists were working against the same salaries for decade.

The court sought comments from PEMRA and adjourned hearing till March 8.

