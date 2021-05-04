IHC seeks PMC comments regarding medical students' admissions

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought comments from respondents including Pakistan Medical Commission (PMC) on a petition about students' admissions in medical colleges.

Justice Aamer Farooq of the IHC heard the case filed by a student Rozime Bibi regarding the above matter.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Afnan Krim Kundi argued that Section 18(3) of the PMC Act 2020 allowed the medical colleges to set their procedures for admissions.

The classes of MBBS first year had started from March 1, but the PMC had sought applications for re-admissions.

The court instructed the PMC to submit its comments till till next date of hearing and adjourned the case till May 25.

It may be mentioned that the PMC had ordered re-admissions on allegations of irregularities in the admissions by private colleges. The commission had sought applications from students for admissions in 26 private medical colleges.