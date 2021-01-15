IHC seeks police report in case against kidnapping of lawyer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Friday sought investigation report from Islamabad police within two weeks in a case against kidnapping of a lawyer Hamad Saeed Dar.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah conducted hearing on a petition against the kidnapping of a lawyer from Islamabad by unknown people. During the hearing, Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah, Azhar Shah of Police Legal Department appeared before the court on behalf of the Federation.

The court asked what has happened to the police officer who did not even bother to register a First Information Report (FIR) of the incident. The police officials said that the area SHO had been suspended and a show cause notice has been issued to him for negligence.

The court expressed anger over the police and said that a father went to the SHO and the police didn't register an FIR. His father was a serving army officer, he said, adding that what would be the attitude of the police with a common man.

Deputy Attorney General Syed Tayyab Shah said that the matter was presented in the Federal cabinet. He said he would inform the court after getting the meeting's minutes.

The petitioner's lawyer said that no one has made any contact regarding the investigation till today. The court said that the existing committee of the federal cabinet couldn't interfere in the process of investigation.

The victim lawyer said that his laptops and mobiles were still not recovered. Police officials said that a committee has been formed headed by the SSP Investigation. They did not see anything in the cameras.

The court asked the recovered lawyer that whether he know who were the kidnappers? On which Hamad Saeed Dar Advocate said that he did not know anything about them. The bench said that then the court couldn't impose any action on anyone. The court called for a report and adjourned the case for two more weeks.