UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Police Report In Missing Lawyer Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 04th January 2021 | 08:00 PM

IHC seeks police report in missing lawyer case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Islamabad Police within 10 days regarding disappearance of lawyer Hammad Saeed who was later recovered.

Hammad Saeed appeared before Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case.

DIG Operations Islamabad Police Waqaruddin Syed, SP Saddar Sarfaraz Virk, SP Investigation Malik Naeem and others attended the proceedings.

Hammad Saeed Dar informed the court that he was forcibly kidnapped and was taken to a small room with his eyes covered after a drive of around 20-25 minutes.

The police informed the court that they had registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

The chief justice noted that there was no immediate response from police even the FIR was not registered timely.

The court asked that what action was taken against the concerned station house office (SHO) of the area for negligence to this DIG Operations Waqaruddin said that a show-cause notice had been served to him, adding that he will be suspended.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the police's response should be immediate on missing of any common citizen like it used to take action on incident with a member of elite family.

The bench sought report from Islamabad police within 10 days after investigating the matter.

Justice Minallah said that it was a serious issue, the court could issue order if the missing lawyer was not recovered. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 15.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Islamabad Police Saddar January FIR Islamabad High Court Family From Court

Recent Stories

Philippines Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai on track, ..

2 minutes ago

UAE’s hotel reservation rates witness significan ..

2 minutes ago

Ministry of Climate Change and Environment issues ..

1 hour ago

Dubai Airports, GMR-Hyderabad announce formation o ..

1 hour ago

&#039;Mohammed bin Rashid has laid foundations of ..

2 hours ago

FIFA announces names of World Club Cup referees

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.