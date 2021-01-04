IHC seeks police report in missing lawyer case

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2021 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought a detailed report from Islamabad Police within 10 days regarding disappearance of lawyer Hammad Saeed who was later recovered.

Hammad Saeed appeared before Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case.

DIG Operations Islamabad Police Waqaruddin Syed, SP Saddar Sarfaraz Virk, SP Investigation Malik Naeem and others attended the proceedings.

Hammad Saeed Dar informed the court that he was forcibly kidnapped and was taken to a small room with his eyes covered after a drive of around 20-25 minutes.

The police informed the court that they had registered a first information report (FIR) regarding the incident.

The chief justice noted that there was no immediate response from police even the FIR was not registered timely.

The court asked that what action was taken against the concerned station house office (SHO) of the area for negligence to this DIG Operations Waqaruddin said that a show-cause notice had been served to him, adding that he will be suspended.

Justice Athar Minallah said that the police's response should be immediate on missing of any common citizen like it used to take action on incident with a member of elite family.

The bench sought report from Islamabad police within 10 days after investigating the matter.

Justice Minallah said that it was a serious issue, the court could issue order if the missing lawyer was not recovered. The court adjourned hearing of the case till January 15.