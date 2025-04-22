IHC seeks policy regarding early scheduling of case

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought policy from deputy registrar judicial for early scheduling of appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million pounds reference

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought policy from deputy registrar judicial for early scheduling of appeals of PTI founder and Bushra Bibi in 190 million Pounds reference.

A division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Sardar Sarfraz Dogar and Justice Inam Ameen Minhas issued the order.

It said that the application was filed for early hearing on the appeals.

The court directed the deputy registrar office to submit policy regarding scheduling of cases.