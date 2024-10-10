IHC Seeks Progress On Lawyer Panjotha’s Recovery
Umer Jamshaid Published October 10, 2024 | 11:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the department concerned to submit a detailed report regarding the recovery of Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).
Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.
During the hearing, he questioned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, why this incident occurred, especially considering Panjotha is a lawyer, a political worker, and a citizen of Pakistan, as he is the custodian and responsible for maintaining order.
Inspector General of Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court in response to the court’s notice.
The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that Panjotha was last seen in Islamabad’s F-6 area, but his whereabouts after that are unknown.
In response, IG Rizvi stated that a special investigation team had been formed, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He added that digital surveillance methods, including monitoring Safe City cameras, had been employed. The footage from F-6 and Ayub Chowk showed Panjotha's car. The police also traced his movement up to Faizabad, where he was last seen with another lawyer, Mirza Asif.
Chief Justice asked whether the cameras at Faizabad fell under the jurisdiction of Punjab or Islamabad. He also inquired about the possibility of tracking Panjotha’s location through WhatsApp. IG Rizvi responded that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) would need to assist in that matter.
The petitioner's lawyer expressed disappointment, saying they had hoped the police would have made progress by now.
After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case till tomorrow.
Recent Stories
‘Maryam Ke Dastak’ Initiative: Dastak App Surpasses 150,000 Downloads
PM announces termination of contracts with five IPPs
England set record with 800 runs against Pakistan in Multan Test
Shakib Al Hasan apologizes over silence during July protests in Bangaldesh
Graduation ceremony honors IT, Health and Business graduates with UK qualificati ..
First Test: Root, Brook score double centuries as England dominate Pakistan
Nadia Hussain opens up about her controversial remarks about Khalil-ur-Rehman Qa ..
IHC seeks report from ministry of defence on plea for recovery of Intizar Panjoh ..
IHC orders CDA to de-seal Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 October 2024
CAMON 30S: Powered by Sony AI Camera for Exceptional Photography Experience
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hyderabad: One Dead, Five Injured in Kacha Qila Wall Collapse Near Maki Shah Shrine2 minutes ago
-
Message from the Federal Minister for Human Rights Azam Nazir Tarar on the International Day of the ..2 minutes ago
-
Strict action against tax evaders from next month: Chairman FBR2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Saga IV art exhibit commences to portray natural beauty of country12 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi praises security forces for eliminating four terrorists in Janikhel o ..12 minutes ago
-
Chiniot gears up for anti-Polio campaign12 minutes ago
-
IHC orders CDA to de-seal KP House, says lawful action can be taken on violation of lease agreement12 minutes ago
-
Women’s socio-economic empowerment, access to WASH facilities interlinked: Romina Khurshid12 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting regarding controlling fertilizer prices22 minutes ago
-
Constitutional amendment to be made to strengthen judicial system: Asif22 minutes ago
-
Health Minister directs to provide medical facilities to sick girl22 minutes ago
-
IHC stops PM&DC to issue final merit list of MDCAT22 minutes ago