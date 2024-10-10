IHC seeks progress on lawyer Panjotha’s recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday directed the department concerned to submit a detailed report regarding the recovery of Intazar Panjotha, a lawyer and focal person of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI).

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court (IHC) Justice Aamer Farooq heard the case.

During the hearing, he questioned the Inspector General (IG) of Islamabad Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi, why this incident occurred, especially considering Panjotha is a lawyer, a political worker, and a citizen of Pakistan, as he is the custodian and responsible for maintaining order.

Inspector General of Police, Ali Nasir Rizvi appeared before the court in response to the court’s notice.

The petitioner's lawyer informed the court that Panjotha was last seen in Islamabad’s F-6 area, but his whereabouts after that are unknown.

In response, IG Rizvi stated that a special investigation team had been formed, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP). He added that digital surveillance methods, including monitoring Safe City cameras, had been employed. The footage from F-6 and Ayub Chowk showed Panjotha's car. The police also traced his movement up to Faizabad, where he was last seen with another lawyer, Mirza Asif.

Chief Justice asked whether the cameras at Faizabad fell under the jurisdiction of Punjab or Islamabad. He also inquired about the possibility of tracking Panjotha’s location through WhatsApp. IG Rizvi responded that the Intelligence Bureau (IB) would need to assist in that matter.

The petitioner's lawyer expressed disappointment, saying they had hoped the police would have made progress by now.

After hearing the arguments, the court adjourned the case till tomorrow.