Open Menu

IHC Seeks Promotion Record Of PSB's Deputy Director General

Faizan Hashmi Published March 17, 2025 | 06:20 PM

IHC seeks promotion record of PSB's deputy director general

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought all records and promotion rules from Pakistan sports board (PSB) in the case against promotion its Deputy Director General Shahid ul islam.

The court has also ordered the Director HR PSB to appear at the next hearing. A division bench comprising Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq Khan heard the intra-court appeal.

At the outset of hearing, the court expressed its displeasure over the lack of preparation on the case by the petitioner’s lawyer.

The court inquired whether the petitioner is still in service, to which the lawyer said that he is still holding the post of Deputy Director General in the Pakistan Sports Board.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani remarked that the court had given a decision in this regard in 2020, and now we are hearing the intra-court appeal against it.

The court adjourned the hearing of the case until the second week of May, seeking all records and rules of the appellant's promotion.]

Recent Stories

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery ..

Model Nadia Hussain apologizes to FIA over bribery allegation

13 minutes ago
 Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigiou ..

Pakistan Business Council Sharjah Hosts Prestigious Suhoor Gathering with Dignit ..

18 minutes ago
 Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suh ..

Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi Attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai, H ..

22 minutes ago
 Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

Grand Iftar Dinner Honoring Journalists in Ajman

22 minutes ago
 No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under c ..

No proposal to increase salaries, pensions under consideration this year: FinMin

29 minutes ago
 Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first ..

Yas SeaWorld Research & Rescue Center hosts first 'Rescue Night' event

41 minutes ago
Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues Resolution to regulate free zone establishments opera ..

41 minutes ago
 SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global lit ..

SBA strengthens emirate’s presence in global literary scene at London Book Fai ..

1 hour ago
 DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health ..

DHA adopts new standards to enhance mental health services, patient safety

1 hour ago
 Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to e ..

Sharjah’s AED25 billion coastal development to enhance emirate's real estate l ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry lea ..

Dubai WoodShow 2025 to convene global industry leaders

2 hours ago
 ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emir ..

ADEK licenses 15 new private nurseries across emirate

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan