IHC seeks record from CDA pertaining to acquired land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) pertaining to acquired lands for various sectors in a case moved by affectees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case observed that many affectees had died in waiting their compensation amount from CDA.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan pleaded that now the third generation of the CDA affectees were waiting for compensations. He said that he had rendered his responsibilities given by this court as commission chairman into the matter and submitted the report.

He further said that the civic body had been directed to implement the recommendation of commission about sector E-12 and I-12.

The chief justice said that where the affectees should go now after 52 years of time, adding that their was no such precedent in the world.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the land grabbing was continued in Federal capital. The people were being deprived from their rights, he said.

The chief justice observed that who could understand the problems of citizens more than the elected members. The court ordered the CDA to submit record till November 19, and adjourned hearing on the case.