UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IHC Seeks Record From CDA Pertaining To Acquired Land

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th November 2020 | 07:30 PM

IHC seeks record from CDA pertaining to acquired land

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday sought record from the Capital Development Authority (CDA) pertaining to acquired lands for various sectors in a case moved by affectees.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah, who heard the case observed that many affectees had died in waiting their compensation amount from CDA.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on CDA Ali Nawaz Awan pleaded that now the third generation of the CDA affectees were waiting for compensations. He said that he had rendered his responsibilities given by this court as commission chairman into the matter and submitted the report.

He further said that the civic body had been directed to implement the recommendation of commission about sector E-12 and I-12.

The chief justice said that where the affectees should go now after 52 years of time, adding that their was no such precedent in the world.

Chief Justice Athar Minallah remarked that the land grabbing was continued in Federal capital. The people were being deprived from their rights, he said.

The chief justice observed that who could understand the problems of citizens more than the elected members. The court ordered the CDA to submit record till November 19, and adjourned hearing on the case.

Related Topics

Hearing Chief Justice Prime Minister World Died November Islamabad High Court Capital Development Authority From Court

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed establishes MBZUH&#039;s Board o ..

36 minutes ago

‘TBHF’ supports educational project for 65,000 ..

36 minutes ago

Jebel Ali Customs Centre carries out 1.8 million t ..

36 minutes ago

Karachi and Lahore chase history in dream HBL PSL ..

1 hour ago

Cityscape’s Real Estate Summit opens in Dubai

2 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Ports, DNV GL cooperate to transform emi ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.