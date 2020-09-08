IHC seeks record in chairman PTDC appointment case

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday directed additional attorney general to produce complete relevant record on next hearing in a case challenging the appointment of Syed Zulifqar Bokhari as chairman Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC).

Justice Aamer Farooq of IHC conducted hearing on a petition pertaining to the appointment of Zulfi Bokhari as chairman PTDC. Additional Attorney General (AAG) Aamir Rehman and Deputy Attorney General Raja Khalid Mehmood appeared before the court.

At the outset of hearing, the petitioner's lawyer Hafiz Arafat pleaded that firstly Zulfi Bokhari had been appointed as acting chairman of the corporation then later he was given permanent charge of it. Now a new committee under the chair of Bokhari had been set up by the government, he added.

On the query of the bench, the AAG contended that the first notification of the committee was superseded with another notification.

The bench asked that whether the acting chairman had been given permanent charge of the department. It further remarked that the tourism subject had been transferred to provinces after the 18th Amendment in Constitution. Justice Farooq said that the court wouldn't interfere into the affairs of Federal government's policy and asked the AAG that if all legal requirements had been fulfilled in appointment of chairman PTDC.

The court directed the federation to produce the complete relevant record within ten days and adjourned hearing of the case.