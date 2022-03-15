UrduPoint.com

IHC Seeks Record In Noor Mukadam Murder Case

Muhammad Irfan Published March 15, 2022 | 05:33 PM

IHC seeks record in Noor Mukadam murder case

Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought case record in an appeal against the acquittal of nine accused in Noor Mukadam murder case

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2022 ) :Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday sought case record in an appeal against the acquittal of nine accused in Noor Mukadam murder case.

A division bench comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Sardar Ijaz Ishaq heard the case filed by father of Noor Mukadam.

The court also clubbed the appeal of Zahir Jaffar against his death penalty with the above case.

It may be mentioned here that the trial court had acquitted the parents of Zahir Jaffar, cook and six people of 'Therapy Works' in the case.

